Many of us cast ballots in the US today, mostly for local elections. As I was walking to the polling place, I saw this flag reflecting in someone's front door.In this difficult and divided time, I was reminded of Robert Kennedy's compassionate words, delivered upon the death of the Rev. Martin Luther King. It's only a few minutes long and worthy of your attention.Sad to say, his words are still as relevant today as they were then, but I guess struggle defines what it means to be human. After all, he quotes Aeschylus. :)Thanks for taking time to visit.