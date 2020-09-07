Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1857
Up and Down
We had a chance to climb in the Beaver Island Lighthouse today, so here are the stairs. A very old building.... I enjoy how the image seems to invert from silhouette (above) to lighted image (below).
Plus... more golf! :)
Thanks for the visit.
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
2025
photos
255
followers
63
following
508% complete
View this month »
1850
1851
1852
1853
1854
1855
1856
1857
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
7th September 2020 1:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
michigan
,
stairs
,
symmetry
,
bw
,
black & white
,
beaver island
gloria jones
ace
Cool capture with great light
September 8th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close