Up and Down by rosiekerr
Photo 1857

Up and Down

We had a chance to climb in the Beaver Island Lighthouse today, so here are the stairs. A very old building.... I enjoy how the image seems to invert from silhouette (above) to lighted image (below).

Plus... more golf! :)

7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

Rosie Kerr

10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
gloria jones ace
Cool capture with great light
September 8th, 2020  
