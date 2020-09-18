Previous
Together by rosiekerr
Photo 1859

Together

Doors, spotted downtown in St. Louis City. I really liked the message, especially after yesterday's painful news of the passing of one of our great jurists and citizens.

This is really Olive Street, not "live treet," so there is a double cleverness here.
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

Rosie Kerr

10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
Kim ace
Nice find!
September 20th, 2020  
Taffy ace
Well spotted and perfect tribute image. Thanks for sharing the link to the article -- it was heartwarming (and heartbreaking) reading it.
September 20th, 2020  
Marnie ace
It's a wonderful sign Rosie, and a saying widely used here during our so-called 'first wave' when the PM and Premiers were all co-operating. Sad to say that has now changed to confrontational politics during the 'second wave' now mainly affecting Victoria. As for RBG, I too was heart-broken to hear of her passing, she was a true legend and icon of liberal democracy. I fear for what comes next.
September 20th, 2020  
