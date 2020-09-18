Sign up
Photo 1859
Together
Doors, spotted downtown in St. Louis City. I really liked the message, especially after yesterday's painful news of the passing of one of our great jurists and citizens.
This is really Olive Street, not "live treet," so there is a double cleverness here.
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
3
0
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
Based in St. Louis, MO.
2027
photos
256
followers
63
following
509% complete
View this month »
8
3
365
E-M1
18th September 2020
Public
street
hearts
urban
st. louis
togetherness
pandemic
Kim
ace
Nice find!
September 20th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Well spotted and perfect tribute image. Thanks for sharing the link to the article -- it was heartwarming (and heartbreaking) reading it.
September 20th, 2020
Marnie
ace
It's a wonderful sign Rosie, and a saying widely used here during our so-called 'first wave' when the PM and Premiers were all co-operating. Sad to say that has now changed to confrontational politics during the 'second wave' now mainly affecting Victoria. As for RBG, I too was heart-broken to hear of her passing, she was a true legend and icon of liberal democracy. I fear for what comes next.
September 20th, 2020
