Over / Under by rosiekerr
I was down in Forest Park yesterday... such a beautiful day it was. Here is a bridge, reflected, as they will, on a calm day. :)

This led me down a rabbit hole of figuring out that the Nik Collection is no longer free, but DxO is selling it. Oh, well... at least it is supported now. Google gave up the ghost on this plug-in years ago. We're on a trial run, to make sure there are no bugs, but I have missed my Silver Efex, so I am glad to use it again. :)

Hoping everyone is staying well, during a difficult holiday season for so many.

Thanks for visiting, as always.
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

Rosie Kerr

Taffy ace
This is stunning! Great tones, wonderful reflection. In our PS course, we learned the guy who created Silver Efex's presets is now the one heading up the LR presets in 'profile' grid.
December 24th, 2020  
