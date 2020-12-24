Previous
More Than 50 Years... by rosiekerr
have passed since this picture was taken on Christmas Eve. I don't believe I want to be more specific about that. ;).

I think that I was just turned four years old and my sister was going to turn two.

Same stocking, still hung up every Christmas, waiting for Santa. My grandmother knitted one for each of us when we were born. Santa's beard was knitted with angora yarn to make it extra fuzzy.

Regardless of your faith tradition, if any, I hope this holiday season and end of the year celebrations will mark a new beginning of peace, health, charity, compassion, grace and understanding.

Actually, I don't need all of those... just a few of them would be nice.

Peace to all.
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

Rosie Kerr

@rosiekerr
10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
Jane Pittenger ace
I want them all. I know I’m greedy. What sweet little munchkins. Peace and love to you
December 25th, 2020  
Rosie Kerr ace
@jgpittenger peace and love to you and your family, too! 🎄
December 25th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
I love the image and your narrative. Merry Christmas!
December 25th, 2020  
