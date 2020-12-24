More Than 50 Years...

have passed since this picture was taken on Christmas Eve. I don't believe I want to be more specific about that. ;).



I think that I was just turned four years old and my sister was going to turn two.



Same stocking, still hung up every Christmas, waiting for Santa. My grandmother knitted one for each of us when we were born. Santa's beard was knitted with angora yarn to make it extra fuzzy.



Regardless of your faith tradition, if any, I hope this holiday season and end of the year celebrations will mark a new beginning of peace, health, charity, compassion, grace and understanding.



Actually, I don't need all of those... just a few of them would be nice.



Peace to all.

