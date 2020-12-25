Previous
Next
Descriptive Footware by rosiekerr
Photo 1881

Descriptive Footware

2020.

Need we say more?

Holiday socks, under the tree. :)

Hoping everyone who celebrates had a happy holiday.
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

Rosie Kerr

ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
515% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise