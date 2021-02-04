Previous
Next
Hanging The Moon by rosiekerr
Photo 1888

Hanging The Moon

I had some fun making this one. No recipe, just me and my monkey brain. :)

It had to be dark because, well, it is nighttime, so you may need to view on black for details, if you are so inclined.

As always, thanks for visiting and keep wearing those masks!!
4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

Rosie Kerr

ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
517% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Taffy ace
This is fabulous. I love the concept and you really did stunning processing for the result. Wow!
February 5th, 2021  
Elizabeth ace
Quite magical!
February 5th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
This is so great. Fabulous colors and light, a perfect storytelling image.
February 5th, 2021  
Robyn
This is awesome Rosie.
February 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise