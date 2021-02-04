Sign up
Hanging The Moon
I had some fun making this one. No recipe, just me and my monkey brain. :)
It had to be dark because, well, it is nighttime, so you may need to view on black for details, if you are so inclined.
As always, thanks for visiting and keep wearing those masks!!
4th February 2021
Taffy
ace
This is fabulous. I love the concept and you really did stunning processing for the result. Wow!
February 5th, 2021
Elizabeth
ace
Quite magical!
February 5th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
This is so great. Fabulous colors and light, a perfect storytelling image.
February 5th, 2021
Robyn
This is awesome Rosie.
February 5th, 2021
