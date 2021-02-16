Sign up
Photo 1892
Dressing For The Weather
It’s a lot of work to get dressed for a walk, these days!! It’s really cold. Yesterday, the wind chill was -12 F.
The only kind of selfie that I’m willing to do.
:)
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante.
2060
photos
252
followers
61
following
518% complete
1885
1886
1887
1888
1889
1890
1891
1892
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
16th February 2021 3:01pm
Tags
and
,
winter
,
weather
,
cold
,
bw
,
snapseed
,
‘black
,
white’
