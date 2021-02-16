Previous
Next
Dressing For The Weather by rosiekerr
Photo 1892

Dressing For The Weather

It’s a lot of work to get dressed for a walk, these days!! It’s really cold. Yesterday, the wind chill was -12 F.

The only kind of selfie that I’m willing to do.

:)
16th February 2021 16th Feb 21

Rosie Kerr

ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
518% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise