Previous
Next
Glitterati by rosiekerr
Photo 1894

Glitterati

Sparkling, melting, ice on the bird feeder. It's so heavy, it is making the feeder tilt!

At least it is melting. :)
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

Rosie Kerr

ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
518% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise