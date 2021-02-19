Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1894
Glitterati
Sparkling, melting, ice on the bird feeder. It's so heavy, it is making the feeder tilt!
At least it is melting. :)
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
2062
photos
252
followers
61
following
518% complete
View this month »
1887
1888
1889
1890
1891
1892
1893
1894
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
19th February 2021 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sparkles
,
ice
,
winter
,
bw
,
backlight
,
black & white
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close