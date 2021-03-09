Previous
Bourbon, Anyone? by rosiekerr
Bourbon, Anyone?

An old water tower, in Bourbon, Missouri.

Every time I drive past this, it gives me a laugh. Such a tease! :)

We are on the road, heading west to Phoenix, Arizona. Highway 44 loosely parallels Route 66, America's "Mother Road," so (hopefully) there may be some things to see along the way.

Thanks for visiting, as always.
Rosie Kerr

Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
