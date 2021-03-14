Sign up
Photo 1900
Barbed Wire
...in the Arizona sunset.
Thanks for visiting.
14th March 2021
14th Mar 21
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante.
2068
photos
252
followers
60
following
1893
1894
1895
1896
1897
1898
1899
1900
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
14th March 2021 8:00pm
Tags
sunset
,
barbed wire
,
arizona
,
spiky
Dianne
Wow. I love this. Fav
March 15th, 2021
JAKB
ace
Geez, incredible how you made something so menacing look so beautiful! Really nice bokeh and dof.
March 15th, 2021
Daryl O'Hare
ace
Almost looks like a truce knot and yet....
I hope you are enjoying Arizona.
March 15th, 2021
I hope you are enjoying Arizona.