Look Back by rosiekerr
Photo 1901

Look Back

A Hohokam residence (reincarnated) in Phoenix, AZ. Their culture ranges between 300 and 1500 AD.

It is amazing to me, that people have been living in this spot for millennia.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hohokam

Spotted at the Pueblo Grande Museum: https://www.phoenix.gov/parks/arts-culture-history/pueblo-grande

I appreciate the visit, as always.
15th March 2021 15th Mar 21

Rosie Kerr

rosiekerr
Based in St. Louis, MO.
