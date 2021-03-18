Previous
Biosphere 2 by rosiekerr
Photo 1903

Biosphere 2

We were in Tucson, Arizona, yesterday. We toured the Biosphere (where scientists were locked in for two years, trying to live in a self-contained world, with some mixed results). It was fascinating.

For more information, if you are inclined, check it out here: https://biosphere2.org

Heading back toward St. Louis tomorrow am.
Rosie Kerr

Yolanda ace
Beautiful!
March 19th, 2021  
