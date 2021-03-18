Sign up
Photo 1903
Biosphere 2
We were in Tucson, Arizona, yesterday. We toured the Biosphere (where scientists were locked in for two years, trying to live in a self-contained world, with some mixed results). It was fascinating.
For more information, if you are inclined, check it out here:
https://biosphere2.org
Heading back toward St. Louis tomorrow am.
18th March 2021
18th Mar 21
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante.
2071
photos
253
followers
60
following
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
17th March 2021 12:44pm
Tags
pano
,
arizona
,
tucson
,
biosphere
Yolanda
ace
Beautiful!
March 19th, 2021
