Navajo Code Talker

Here we are at Window Rock, center of the Navajo Nation, which houses a memorial to the World War II Navajo Marines, who used their unique native Dine language to foil their opponents.For more: https://www.discovernavajo.com/window-rock-navajo-tribal-park-veteran-s-memorial.aspx A beautiful and unique place. Here is some more information about the Navajo Nation: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Navajo_Nation On the road, back to STL. Thanks for stopping by.