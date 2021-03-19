Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1904
Navajo Code Talker
Here we are at Window Rock, center of the Navajo Nation, which houses a memorial to the World War II Navajo Marines, who used their unique native Dine language to foil their opponents.
For more:
https://www.discovernavajo.com/window-rock-navajo-tribal-park-veteran-s-memorial.aspx
A beautiful and unique place. Here is some more information about the Navajo Nation:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Navajo_Nation
On the road, back to STL. Thanks for stopping by.
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
2072
photos
253
followers
60
following
521% complete
View this month »
1897
1898
1899
1900
1901
1902
1903
1904
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
19th March 2021 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
memorial
,
arizona
,
navajo
,
window rock
Wylie
ace
That was a neat trick, no need to develop a whole new code language! Beautiful landscape.
March 20th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close