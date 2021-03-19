Previous
Navajo Code Talker by rosiekerr
Photo 1904

Navajo Code Talker

Here we are at Window Rock, center of the Navajo Nation, which houses a memorial to the World War II Navajo Marines, who used their unique native Dine language to foil their opponents.

For more: https://www.discovernavajo.com/window-rock-navajo-tribal-park-veteran-s-memorial.aspx

A beautiful and unique place. Here is some more information about the Navajo Nation: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Navajo_Nation

On the road, back to STL. Thanks for stopping by.
Rosie Kerr

@rosiekerr
10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
That was a neat trick, no need to develop a whole new code language! Beautiful landscape.
March 20th, 2021  
