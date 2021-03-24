Sign up
Navajo Nation Veterans Cemetary
The Navajo Nation has a veterans cemetery, about a mile north of Window Rock, AZ.
It was remarkable, to note how many flags flew over the decorated graves, back to WWII. Their time in the wind and the sun was telling. Worthy of a visit, if you are able.
24th March 2021
24th Mar 21
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
19th March 2021 3:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flags
,
memorial
,
arizona
,
veterans
,
navajo
,
window rock
