Navajo Nation Veterans Cemetary by rosiekerr
Photo 1907

Navajo Nation Veterans Cemetary

The Navajo Nation has a veterans cemetery, about a mile north of Window Rock, AZ.

It was remarkable, to note how many flags flew over the decorated graves, back to WWII. Their time in the wind and the sun was telling. Worthy of a visit, if you are able.
24th March 2021 24th Mar 21

Rosie Kerr

@rosiekerr
10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
