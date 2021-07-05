Sign up
Photo 1920
Blue
Blueberries in my blue sink colander. A happy accident. From above.
Thanks for visiting.
5th July 2021
5th Jul 21
0
0
Rosie Kerr
@rosiekerr
Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante.
2088
photos
246
followers
58
following
Tags
dinner
,
food
,
blue
,
berries
,
blueberries
,
from above
