The St. Louis Science Center is hosting "World of Mummies" -- an exhibition with, you guessed it, lots of mummies from all around the world and from different times. It was really fascinating, but I could only take a picture at the entry to the exhibit.It claims to be the largest collection of real mummies and related artifacts ever assembled: https://www.slsc.org/exhibits-attractions/mummies-of-the-world-the-exhibition/ Thanks for stopping by.