Photo 1935
Rabbit Ears
We are in Washington, D.C. Walking along the wharf. An improvisational and delightful waiter gave this shot some individuality, for which I was grateful.
Thanks for visiting. :)
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
2103
photos
203
followers
55
following
1928
1929
1930
1931
1932
1933
1934
1935
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
2nd July 2022 6:14pm
street
,
urban
,
washington dc
,
rabbit ears
bkb in the city
Fun shot
July 3rd, 2022
