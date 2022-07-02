Previous
Next
Rabbit Ears by rosiekerr
Photo 1935

Rabbit Ears

We are in Washington, D.C. Walking along the wharf. An improvisational and delightful waiter gave this shot some individuality, for which I was grateful.

Thanks for visiting. :)
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

Rosie Kerr

ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
530% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Fun shot
July 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise