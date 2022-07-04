Previous
Fireworks Over DC by rosiekerr
Photo 1936

Fireworks Over DC

Happy Birthday, America. Here are some fireworks, bursting over the Lincoln, the Washington and the Capitol Building.

I should have gotten there much earlier, to stake out a better position... so many photographers and spectators! At least one shot has all three buildings and is in focus. ;).

Hoping everyone is well.
Rosie Kerr

10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
Photo Details

