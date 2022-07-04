Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1936
Fireworks Over DC
Happy Birthday, America. Here are some fireworks, bursting over the Lincoln, the Washington and the Capitol Building.
I should have gotten there much earlier, to stake out a better position... so many photographers and spectators! At least one shot has all three buildings and is in focus. ;).
Hoping everyone is well.
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
2104
photos
202
followers
55
following
530% complete
View this month »
1929
1930
1931
1932
1933
1934
1935
1936
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
4th July 2022 7:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fireworks
,
holiday
,
washington d.c.
,
fourth of july
,
trifecta
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close