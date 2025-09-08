Previous
4.53 Billion ... by rosiekerr
Photo 1964

4.53 Billion ...

... years old, that is. Still shining so beautifully over all of us, that I was inspired to share (yet) another image of her (it?).

Hoping everyone is well.
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Rosie Kerr

ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
538% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact