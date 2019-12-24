Previous
This little robin sang me a song by rosiekind
Photo 2961

This little robin sang me a song

As I was on my way out. It was lovely to hear as he sat in my neighbour's tree. The rain that was forecast fortunately hasn't arrived today which I am pleased about and the sun shone this morning too.

I hope you all have a wonderful Christmas and a Healthy and Happy New Year.

Thank you for all your support throughout 2019. It is always much appreciated.
24th December 2019

Rosie Kind

Lee ace
Nice shot.
December 24th, 2019  
