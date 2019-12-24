Sign up
Photo 2961
This little robin sang me a song
As I was on my way out. It was lovely to hear as he sat in my neighbour's tree. The rain that was forecast fortunately hasn't arrived today which I am pleased about and the sun shone this morning too.
I hope you all have a wonderful Christmas and a Healthy and Happy New Year.
Thank you for all your support throughout 2019. It is always much appreciated.
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
1
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
singing
,
robin
Lee
ace
Nice shot.
December 24th, 2019
