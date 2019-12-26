Previous
Bobbie has found the suet pellets by rosiekind
Photo 2963

Bobbie has found the suet pellets

After a lovely sunny day yesterday, we have rain again. However, it didn't stop Bobbie coming to have a few suet pellets.

Thank you for all your Christmas wishes and for getting yesterday's robin on PP. It is always much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

amyK ace
Nicely timed shot.
December 26th, 2019  
Diana Ludwigs ace
Beautiful shot and timing, love the feeder matching Bobbie's beak. Fav
December 26th, 2019  
