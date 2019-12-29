Previous
Next
Best foot forward by rosiekind
Photo 2966

Best foot forward

I'm trying to upload a photo, cook the dinner and deal with an inquisitive Bas who keeps hopping onto my laptop. He's out in the kitchen for his normal playtime but he can be a bit of a menace!

Thanks for getting yesterday's Squizzer on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
29th December 2019 29th Dec 19

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
812% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise