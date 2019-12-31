Previous
I asked him to sing and of course he did by rosiekind
I asked him to sing and of course he did

I only stepped out to take something to the dustbin but I was stopped in my tracks when I heard this little robin singing. I asked him to stay where he was while I went inside to get my camera and when I came back, I asked him to sing me a song. Well it was so nice that I can't describe in words just how lovely it was. What a little darling to end the year.

Thanks for getting all 4 of my photos on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. I won't have much time today as I have to go to the Doctor's this afternoon and then on to Biggleswade to the bank but thank you for all your support throughout yet another year.
