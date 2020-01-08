Previous
Is the coast clear? by rosiekind
Is the coast clear?

I thought this little blue tit was looking out of the conifer tree wondering whether it was safe to land on the suet balls. Sometimes the starlings just take over so he was probably checking before flying out.

I have had a very long walk this afternoon walking all round the lakes in our village. I haven't walked round there for months so it was a nice change. I just took my time as I have walked 5 miles today!

Thank you for getting all 3 of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

Pam Knowler
Lovely! Sounds like a good walk!
January 8th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn)
I love the look of this. Beautiful shot.
January 8th, 2020  
Diana
Fabulous shot and title, fav!
January 8th, 2020  
