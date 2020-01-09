Previous
Show off by rosiekind
This was one from my walk yesterday and it was taken across the fields a long way away from the lake so it's cropped a lot. The cormorants were sitting with the gulls on the edge of the lake and of course there's always one that wants to show off.

I have been to get some photos of a kingfisher today but sadly, it was a no show! This is the reason why I am posting something from yesterday. Thank you all for your kind comments and Favs and for getting all 3 of yesterday's images on PP. It is always much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

