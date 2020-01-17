Flying high in the sky

There were quite a few herons at Priory this morning so I was a bit spoilt for choice but I liked this one of the heron flying about.



We had an earlier walk because we thought it was going to rain and we did have a brief shower but then the sun came out. Funny old weather at the moment. It seems more like April with the showers. However, it will be good to have some days off from the rain as the garden is flooded at the front and we need it to dry off.



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated. I have just realised that my little blue tit made No. 8 of the Top Twenty. Thank you all so much.