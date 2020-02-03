Sign up
Photo 3002
Female Great Spotted Woodpecker
I saw this little girl up at RSPB this morning when the sun was shining. It has now clouded over so I'm glad I went when I did. I'm off to the Dentist this afternoon for a check up so won't be back until later.
3rd February 2020
3rd Feb 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
female
,
great-spotted-woodpecker
,
rspb-sandy
Diana
ace
Such a curie, fabulous shot and lovely details.
February 3rd, 2020
Merrelyn
ace
Great focus and dof :)
February 3rd, 2020
