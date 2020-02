Bobbie likes sultanas

I always put sultanas and suet pellets on the sundial in the front garden for the birds and they get their breakfast before we have ours! Bobbie was a bit late for his so there wasn't much left but he managed to get this sultana in his beak and what's more I managed to get this shot! LOL



