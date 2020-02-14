Previous
He had a little chat with me by rosiekind
He had a little chat with me

I have had a long walk around Priory Country Park and also along a lane to 100 Acre Meadow. I have seen lots of robins and this little fellow stopped to have a chat with me. We spent quite a few minutes chatting and I think if anyone had seen me, they would have thought I was mad!! Well I probably am LOL. I love talking to the birds and love it even more when they chat back to me.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP. It is always much appreciated.
