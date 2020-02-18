All fluffed up

I wasn't sure whether it would be worth going up

to RSPB Sandy and I had forgotten that it was half term but it didn't matter. I saw this little wren and it made it all worth while just to get some photos of him. He posed so nicely for me bless him and I got quite a few photos which is unusual for a wren as they are shy little birds.



I had a meeting with the people from the Forest of Marston Vale this morning regarding photographing the kingfishers at the brook. Sadly they have refused permission for everyone to go to the area where they nest each year. I have been photographing them since 2016 before I even knew that I needed a licence and since getting the licence I haven't been able to photograph them! It's such a shame but I managed the meeting without crying this time as I had a feeling that this would be the result. Anyway, I can walk along the other side of the bridge and maybe, if I'm lucky, I will see them along there but they won't perch in their usual spot so it will make it quite difficult. Never mind, where there's a will, there's a way! Good job I am an optimist.



