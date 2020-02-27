Previous
I saw this lovely little wren up at RSPB today by rosiekind
When I got up this morning, it was snowing and I thought to myself, it doesn't look as though I will get a walk again today. However, it soon cleared and it has now all gone so this afternoon I went up to RSPB. The sun was shining when I set out but it kept clouding up and it has been a bit variable ever since. However, the wind is really cold again and there is another storm forecast for the weekend. Brrrrrrr

I saw this little wren hopping about in the ferns that have died so he blended in well with them.

Thank you for getting yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
27th February 2020 27th Feb 20

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Margaret Brown ace
A lovely shot, well caught, they’re hard to catch!! Fav
February 27th, 2020  
