I saw this lovely little wren up at RSPB today

When I got up this morning, it was snowing and I thought to myself, it doesn't look as though I will get a walk again today. However, it soon cleared and it has now all gone so this afternoon I went up to RSPB. The sun was shining when I set out but it kept clouding up and it has been a bit variable ever since. However, the wind is really cold again and there is another storm forecast for the weekend. Brrrrrrr



I saw this little wren hopping about in the ferns that have died so he blended in well with them.



