Small and sleek

I love the nuthatches and this little fellow was behind the shop where I usually see him at RSPB. A young chap had kindly put some food down so the birds were taking advantage as the feeders have been down for weeks due to avian pox. I thought the feeders would be up again which is why I went up there but they didn't put them up until I was leaving. Never mind, there's always another day.



