Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3038
All of a flutter
These blue tits were flying about together but in this shot they look as though they are going their separate ways. I've got to get dinner but i shall be back later.
In the meantime, thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
10th March 2020
10th Mar 20
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
7717
photos
244
followers
54
following
832% complete
View this month »
3031
3032
3033
3034
3035
3036
3037
3038
Latest from all albums
1748
3036
1749
2519
3037
1750
2520
3038
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
10th March 2020 2:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
blue-tits
,
rspb-sandy
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful action capture
March 10th, 2020
Diana
ace
Awesome capture and wonderful composition.
March 10th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great capture of the action.
March 10th, 2020
carol white
ace
A lovely action capture. Fav!! 😀
March 10th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close