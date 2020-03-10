Previous
All of a flutter by rosiekind
All of a flutter

These blue tits were flying about together but in this shot they look as though they are going their separate ways. I've got to get dinner but i shall be back later.

In the meantime, thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
10th March 2020 10th Mar 20

Rosie Kind

gloria jones ace
Wonderful action capture
March 10th, 2020  
Diana ace
Awesome capture and wonderful composition.
March 10th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture of the action.
March 10th, 2020  
carol white ace
A lovely action capture. Fav!! 😀
March 10th, 2020  
