Can anyone identify this duck for me? by rosiekind
Photo 3039

Can anyone identify this duck for me?

I have seen this duck at Priory and after looking in my bird book, I am wondering whether it is a gadwall. Please put me out of my misery and let me know whether I am right.

Thank you for getting all 3 of my images on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.

I am keeping my fingers crossed that the internet doesn't go off yet again. It is a real problem at the moment.
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

Rosie Kind

