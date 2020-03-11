Sign up
Photo 3039
Can anyone identify this duck for me?
I have seen this duck at Priory and after looking in my bird book, I am wondering whether it is a gadwall. Please put me out of my misery and let me know whether I am right.
Thank you for getting all 3 of my images on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
I am keeping my fingers crossed that the internet doesn't go off yet again. It is a real problem at the moment.
11th March 2020
11th Mar 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
7720
photos
244
followers
54
following
832% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
11th March 2020 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
duck
,
waterfowl
,
priory
