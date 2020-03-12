Sign up
Photo 3040
Friendly RSPB robin
I have so many photos of this dear little bird but just had to take another one. He's so friendly.
Thank you for getting all 3 of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
12th March 2020
12th Mar 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
12th March 2020 11:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
robin
,
rspb-sandy
Issi Bannerman
ace
You can never see too much of a robin. Lovely!
March 12th, 2020
