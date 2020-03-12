Previous
Friendly RSPB robin by rosiekind
I have so many photos of this dear little bird but just had to take another one. He's so friendly.

Thank you for getting all 3 of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
12th March 2020 12th Mar 20

Rosie Kind

Issi Bannerman ace
You can never see too much of a robin. Lovely!
March 12th, 2020  
