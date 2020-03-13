Sign up
Photo 3041
Ready for off
This blue tit wasn't going to hang about and he soon scarpered! Anyway, it did give me a chance to show off his lovely wings.
Thanks to everyone for getting all 3 of my images on PP yesterday and for all you kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
13th March 2020
13th Mar 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
7726
photos
243
followers
54
following
833% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
13th March 2020 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
wings
,
blue-tit
,
rspb-sandy
