Ready for off by rosiekind
Ready for off

This blue tit wasn't going to hang about and he soon scarpered! Anyway, it did give me a chance to show off his lovely wings.

Thanks to everyone for getting all 3 of my images on PP yesterday and for all you kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
13th March 2020 13th Mar 20

Rosie Kind

