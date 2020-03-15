No wonder the suet balls keep disappearing

This is Mr Woodpecker as you can just make out a red patch on the back of his head. He seems to be coming regularly to the suet balls so it's no wonder that I have to keep filling them up. The birds are very fussy so I have to buy the better ones from Wilco as they won't eat any others. Only the best for my birds!



I have just had another look in the camera nest box and I think that the blue tits were knocking on it when we laid in bed this morning. They seem to peck at it to check that it's sturdy enough to bring their family up in and I noticed them doing this in previous years. Clever birds! It looks like they have been taking more bits in to build their nest. I do hope that I get to watch the chicks hatch again like last year. Nature is fantastic and I can't imagine life without birds.



