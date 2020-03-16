Previous
Next
This greenfinch came to see me today by rosiekind
Photo 3044

This greenfinch came to see me today

He came to tuck into the sunflower hearts. It's so nice to see greenfinches in the garden again as they have been on the endangered list.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
833% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise