Photo 3044
This greenfinch came to see me today
He came to tuck into the sunflower hearts. It's so nice to see greenfinches in the garden again as they have been on the endangered list.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
16th March 2020
16th Mar 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
7730
photos
243
followers
54
following
833% complete
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
16th March 2020 1:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
greenfinch
