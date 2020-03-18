Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3046
The Embankment Bedford
I had to go to the Dentist this afternoon so I stopped off briefly at the Embankment to take a couple of photos. It looks really pretty at the moment with all the daffodils in flower.
Thanks for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting a couple of my photos on PP yesterday. It is always much appreciated.
18th March 2020
18th Mar 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
7736
photos
243
followers
54
following
834% complete
View this month »
3039
3040
3041
3042
3043
3044
3045
3046
Latest from all albums
2524
3044
1754
2525
3045
1755
2526
3046
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
18th March 2020 4:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
daffodils
,
goose
,
bedford-embankment
Sue Cooper
ace
A beautiful capture. Great composition.
March 18th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Great capture
March 18th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close