The Embankment Bedford by rosiekind
The Embankment Bedford

I had to go to the Dentist this afternoon so I stopped off briefly at the Embankment to take a couple of photos. It looks really pretty at the moment with all the daffodils in flower.

Thanks for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting a couple of my photos on PP yesterday. It is always much appreciated.
18th March 2020 18th Mar 20

Sue Cooper ace
A beautiful capture. Great composition.
March 18th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Great capture
March 18th, 2020  
