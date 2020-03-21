Chiko

This is another phone photo of one of the sweetest little dogs that I know. Chiko belongs to a friend we made when we visited Cafe Crema in Bedford. He was quite timid when we first met him but now comes and sits on my knee. He even stayed with me when Pina his mistress popped to the loo. How I have missed seeing him today as we can no longer visit cafes.



Thanks for all your kind wishes from yesterday. I feel so much better today and I think I did the right thing staying in bed yesterday. Stay safe everyone