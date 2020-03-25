Previous
A bit of sunshine today by rosiekind
Photo 3053

A bit of sunshine today

I am afraid I haven't got anything more interesting today but I nearly did have as I saw a kingfisher flying across the river. How I wish I had taken his photo but as usual, he was far too fast and I wasn't expecting him.

I'm afraid it has been another rather boring day being kept at home although we did go for our "picnic" at Priory again - a flask of coffee and a biscuit! Oh well, hopefully I might see something more interesting another day.

I do have some exciting news though. I have got a video of the blue tit in the camera nest box sculpting out her nest. Fingers crossed for another successful brood.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
25th March 2020 25th Mar 20

Rosie Kind

Latest from all albums

Margaret Brown ace
Cheerful yellow ,I love dandies, nice capture and rainbow theme
March 25th, 2020  
Hope D Jennings ace
A dandy! I can’t wait for my dandilawn to sprout! Lol will we see the nest video? How exciting!
March 25th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty. I think we're on the same wave length today. LOL
March 25th, 2020  
