A bit of sunshine today

I am afraid I haven't got anything more interesting today but I nearly did have as I saw a kingfisher flying across the river. How I wish I had taken his photo but as usual, he was far too fast and I wasn't expecting him.



I'm afraid it has been another rather boring day being kept at home although we did go for our "picnic" at Priory again - a flask of coffee and a biscuit! Oh well, hopefully I might see something more interesting another day.



I do have some exciting news though. I have got a video of the blue tit in the camera nest box sculpting out her nest. Fingers crossed for another successful brood.



