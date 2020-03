Robbie

I thought he was looking for me when he perched on the suet ball feeder but when I went outside, he'd gone. Despite me calling him, he didn't come. Never mind, I am sure I shall see him again soon for his usual treats from my hand.



I have cleaned my windows today so hopefully, my photos will be a bit clearer.



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's photos on PP. It is always much appreciated.