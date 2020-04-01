Previous
Mr Blackbird by rosiekind
Photo 3060

Mr Blackbird

Steve and I went out for our daily exercise along our road and down to the cycle track where I saw this lovely blackbird. It is cold today but it was nice to get out and we try to make the best of it. We walked along the brook and cut through the wood to get back on the path via Jakes Drive which is a public footpath. It was cold but nice to have a change of scenery. We take so much for granted and being in lockdown really makes us think about all the freedom we usually have.

Thank you for getting yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Rosie Kind

