Peacock butterfly

With all the lovely weather that we are having, it means that we are seeing lots of insects including butterflies.



I have received some more very sad news today about a lovely man that I nursed when he had his heart transplant 30 years ago last August. Sadly he suffered from cancer and passed away last Friday. I was so upset when I read the letter from his wife who said that he died peacefully with her and his 2 children beside him. I just thought this butterfly could wing its way up to heaven as I'm sure that's where he has gone to. He was such a lovely kind and caring man and when my colleague and friend Helen and I went to the Transplant Games, they would not let us pay the extortionate prices for food and brought us a picnic to eat with them each day. I must admit it did make me cry when I read the letter but Jean his wife said not to be sad but thankful for all the years he had.



It seems that last week was a terrible week for lovely people dying and I'm sure I am not alone in mourning these people. Take care everyone and enjoy each day as we don't know when it will be our last.