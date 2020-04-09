Same robin, different day

We sat on the same seat and listened to this lovely robin singing his heart out. I'm afraid I couldn't resist another shot of him.



The blue tits are still busy in the nest box although she has been sitting in the box for quite a while today so I wonder whether she is about to lay her eggs. I do hope so



Thank you for your kind words yesterday about the loss of my friend. It is heartening to hear such lovely things. I have written to his widow today and I was thankful that I had bought some sympathy cards to keep in the house as I found one that suited perfectly.



