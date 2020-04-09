Previous
Same robin, different day by rosiekind
Photo 3068

Same robin, different day

We sat on the same seat and listened to this lovely robin singing his heart out. I'm afraid I couldn't resist another shot of him.

The blue tits are still busy in the nest box although she has been sitting in the box for quite a while today so I wonder whether she is about to lay her eggs. I do hope so

Thank you for your kind words yesterday about the loss of my friend. It is heartening to hear such lovely things. I have written to his widow today and I was thankful that I had bought some sympathy cards to keep in the house as I found one that suited perfectly.

In the meantime, thank you for all your Favs and comments. It really is much appreciated.
9th April 2020 9th Apr 20

Rosie Kind

Photo Details

