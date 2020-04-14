Sign up
Photo 3073
Another little blue tit
A quick upload as I have to get dinner on the table.
In the meantime, thank you so much for all your lovely comments and Favs and for getting all of my photos on PP yesterday. It is much appreciated
14th April 2020
14th Apr 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
village
,
blue-tit
,
cycle-track
wendy frost
ace
Lovely blue tit shot.
April 14th, 2020
Diana
ace
Such gorgeous little birds.
April 14th, 2020
