Betsey has learrned to adapt

She has found that this feeder lets her stand on the bottom to reach the bird food. Betsey has little ones to feed in the nest in the ivy on the front of our house. She also knows that if the bird "Cafe" is open she can get suet pellets put on the lawn especially for her. The birds give me so much pleasure and it's lovely to be able to help them. Yesterday I made a trip to Wilco's to buy some more blackbird food and suet balls and blocks. Well it was essential as I had completely used up the blackbird food and these lovely birds need to be fed.



We have had a busy morning sorting out the garden shed. It's amazing how wonderfully tidy it all looks now and we have thrown an awful lot of tat away. It's quite cathartic.



