A thsnk you song

Here's Robbie singing me a thank you song after taking 9 suet pellets out of my hand to feed his babies. It's such a pleasure to be able to help and he really is a good Daddy. He didn't seem to mind when I pointed my camera at him either and I'm sure that he knows that I wouldn't hurt him.



It's another lovely sunny day and it really is a blessing that we have this good weather when we are all in lockdown. Someone up there is smiling at us!



Thank you for getting yesterday's goldfinch on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.