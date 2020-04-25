Previous
My lovely bass guitar by rosiekind
My lovely bass guitar

I bet there's a lot of people that think they know me didn't know that I used to play bass guitar. I started off playing acoustic but as someone who likes heavy rock, it didn't really do it for me. I got this out when I was cleaning under the bed this morning and it made me a bit sad because I gave up playing in 2001 when I had an awful bad back resulting in an operation at the Radcliffe Infirmary in Oxford. I used to play standing up but the bass is heavy and needed a lot of lugging about with the amp.

Thanks for all your kind comments and Favs and Favs. It is always much appreciated
Rosie Kind

